Navratri 2022: Garba in swimming pool! Viral video storms internet- Watch

A group from Rajasthan's Udaipur performed 'Garba' in swimming pool, scroll down to see the video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

New Delhi: The festive season is around the corner as Navratri, Durgapooja, Diwali and other festivals are approaching. Since Navratri will start in just two days i.e. from September 26, people are ramping up their Garba practices as that is one of the most attractive traditional dances done in the 9 days of Navratra.

Though the people do 'Garba' and play 'Dandiya' in parks and grounds wearing traditional attires and jewelry this group from Rajasthan's Udaipur has added more fun to Garba by doing performing in a swimming pool. Yes! you have read it perfectly right- 'Garba' in the swimming pool.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a group is seen performing 'Garba' in a swimming pool on Bollywood's famous 'Garba' song Chogada from the film 'Loveyatri.' According to ANI the Garba in swimming poll was organised in Udaipur of Rajasthan.

Watch- Garba in swimming Pool

The video is making rounds on social media and the internet is going crazy over it. Over 40k people have seen the video and many have commented expressing their surprise, and support but some Twitterati have also expressed their anger regarding the distortion of culture by the introduction of western elements.

