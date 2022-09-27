Navratri 2022: MP Navneet Rana took everyone by surprise with her DANCE moves at Garba festival -WATCH

Even MP Navneet Rana could not resist the temptation to perform Garba! Navratri festival has started and Raas Garba has been organized in many places. On the first day, Dandiya was organized by young people. In a video, Navneet Rana is seen dancing on Gujarati songs with young people. Amravati MP Navneet Rana attended the Garba festival in the city. On this occasion, Rana was seen performing garba with the youth. MP Navneet Rana took everyone by surprise with her dance moves.

Navneet Rana at Garba Festival

Bamboo sticks decorated in colorful patterns are known as dandiyas. The dance performed with these sticks is called Dandiya Dance or Dandiya Raas. Men and women perform this dance in a circle. Women participate in this dance wearing colorful dresses and ornaments. Whereas men wear traditional attire like a turban and dhoti. These dresses are embellished with embroidery using glass pieces, pendants or pearls etc. Dandiya or Dandiya Raas is a folk dance from Gujarat. This group dance is performed during Navratri. Many types of Dandiya are played. Nowadays, Dandiya is played in a simple way by making fusion steps.

Navratri festival has started. This year there is going to be a lot of excitement at the nine-day festival. After two years of Corona, this year's Navratri festival is being celebrated without any restrictions. The nine-day Navratri festival begins on Monday. Pandals can already be seen at several places in the city, where idols of Goddess Durga will be installed. After a gap of two years, the festival is likely to be celebrated with Pre-Covid gaiety and enthusiasm.Dandiya- Colourful Bamboo Sticks