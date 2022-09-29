NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Navratri 2022: Women perform Garba dance inside Mumbai local train- Watch

The Garba dance is performed carelessly by a group of women on a Mumbai native from Kalyan in the video.

  • Navratri marked the beginning of India's festive season, which will last until October 5
  • The Garba dance is performed carelessly by a group of women on Mumbai local train
  • Additionally, the video has received close to 3,000 likes, several comments, and hundreds of retweets

Mumbai: Navratri marked the beginning of India's festive season, which will last until October 5. The nine-day holiday, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is widely observed across the nation with grandeur and enthusiasm. Additionally, as Navratri excitement sweeps the nation, numerous recordings of festival celebrations particularly of women dancing the Garba have appeared online. Currently, a video that has gone viral across platforms and grabbed social media displays a group of women performing the Garba dance inside a Mumbai local train.

The video first was shared on Twitter by Neha Maiyan. After being posted on Twitter by a page named Mumbai Railway Users, the video garnered popularity. The Garba dance is performed carelessly by a group of women on a Mumbai native from Kalyan in the video. The dance was enjoyed by other train passengers, some of whom even shot it on camera.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 2.8 lakh views. Additionally, it has received close to 3,000 likes, several comments, and hundreds of retweets. "Supporting a healthy lifestyle is essential to happiness... It's beneficial if you can make happy movement from your busy timetable "a user posted.  Another user commented "Moments like these make the ride all more magical," expressed another.

 

 

 

