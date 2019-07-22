Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh to commission Dornier aircraft squadron at Chennai on Monday

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh is set to commission a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft squadron at Chennai on Monday The aircraft would be used to patrol Indian maritime boundary with Sri Lanka and other parts of the Eastern Seaboard. This will be the fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron, Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 313.

The squadron will operate the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-built maritime surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Dornier aircraft is equipped with ultra-modern sensors and equipment, including advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features. The commissioning of the squadron would play an important role in enhancing maritime domain awareness of the Indian Navy and be a force multiplier during the search and rescue operations.

The commissioning of Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft squadron under the eastern naval command would further strengthen the efforts made by Indian Nany to maintain constant surveillance and safeguard the maritime interests in the eastern seaboard of the country.

The Dornier 228 is a 19 seater highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. HAL has developed this aircraft specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance.

The wing span of this aircraft is 16.97 m and its overall length is 16.56 m. The Dornier 228 aircraft is powered by a pair of Garrett TPE 331-5-252D engine.