Nawab Malik’s bail plea denied by Maharashtra PMLA court

New Delhi: Mumbai’s Special Court denied bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, linked to the activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Special judge R N Rokade pronounced the verdict rejecting Malik's bail plea. The detailed verdict shall be available later.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offence.

Nawab Malik was arrested by ED on the allegation of buying a property at a lower rate than market value from Dawood Ibrahim. Malik was reportedly arrested from his residence at 7 AM on February 23 for interrogation after he was made to sign the summons issued to him by ED. After interrogation for over 8 hours, Malik was arrested and remanded to ED custody for 8 days after which he has been remanded to judicial custody.

(With agency inputs)