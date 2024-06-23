Advertisement
NAXAL ATTACK

Naxal Attack: Two CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The incident took place under the Jagargunda PS limits in Sukma district between Silger and Tekulagudem of Chhattisgarh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Naxal Attack: Two CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

New Delhi: Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after an IED blast planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma districts on Sunday, police said. 

The incident took place under the Jagargunda PS limits in Sukma district between Silger and Tekulagudem of Chhattisgarh, police said. 

Additional SP Akash Rao informed that the two bodies of two jawans have been brought and the search operation is underway. "Two jawans of CRPF CoBRA 201 BN lost their lives... CRPF, CoBRA and police reached the spot. The bodies of the two jawans have been brought out safely. The search operation is underway at the location," he said.

The killed security personnel were part of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201 battalion and identified as Vishnu R (35), from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and other personnel were identified as Shailendra (29) from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

CoBRA battalion is a specialized branch forced to undertake operations of guerrilla and jungle warfare, specifically tailored for addressing the Maoist insurgency.

The incident occurred at 3 pm on Sunday, when the jawans were on Road Opening Duty from Camp Silger to Camp Tekalgudem. The blast of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites resulted in their deaths.

