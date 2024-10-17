BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time in a grand ceremony held today on Thursday in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) attended the event, marking a significant moment in Haryana's political landscape. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, a prominent leader representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) within the BJP. The ceremony also saw the swearing-in of Saini’s cabinet, which included 13 ministers.

Haryana's New Cabinet

Alongside Saini, 13 ministers were sworn in, reflecting diversity from various communities in Haryana. The ministers inducted into Nayab Saini's cabinet include:

- Anil Vij: Punjabi-Khatri MLA from Ambala Cantt

- Krishan Lal Panwar: Scheduled Caste MLA from Israna in Panipat district

- Rao Narbir Singh: Ahir and backward class (B category) MLA from Badshahpur in Gurugram district

- Mahipal Dhanda: Jat MLA from Panipat (Rural)

- Vipul Goel: Vaish community MLA from Faridabad

- Arvind Kumar Sharma: Brahmin MLA from Gohana in Sonepat

- Ranbir Gangwa: Backward class (A category) MLA from Barwala in Hisar district

- Krishan Bedi: Scheduled caste (Balmiki) MLA from Narwana in Jind

- Shyam Singh Rana: BJP MLA from Radaur

- Arti Singh Rao: First-time Ahir and backward class (B category) MLA from Ateli in Mahendergarh district

- Shruti Choudhry: Jat MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district

- Rajesh Nagar: Gujjar and backward class (B category) MLA from Tigaon in Faridabad district

- Gaurav Gautam: BJP MLA from Palwal

Historic Win For BJP

The BJP's historic win in the recent October 5 assembly elections secured 48 out of 90 seats, ensuring a third consecutive term in power. The Congress party trailed with 37 seats. Saini's leadership has been crucial in steering the party through challenging times, particularly addressing anti-incumbency pressures related to farmer distress, unemployment, and inflation.