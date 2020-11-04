हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arnab Goswami

NBA condemns the manner in which Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested

NBA said, "Media is not above the law but due process must be followed."

NBA condemns the manner in which Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested
Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) condemned the manner in which Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Raigarh Police. 

"NBA is dismayed in the manner in which he was arrested. Even though NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor," NBA said in an official statement.

They added, "Media is not above the law but due process must be followed."

The NBA also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not misused for vendetta. 

 

Also read | I have been beaten by police after arrest, claims Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami - Watch

 

According to the police, Goswami was arrested in a 2018 abetment to suicide case

Also read | 'Kitni awazein band karenge aap?' Kangana Ranaut's message to Maharashtra government after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami gets arrested

Tags:
Arnab GoswamiNews Broadcasters AssociationUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane arrives in Nepal on three-day crucial visit amid border row
  • 83,13,876Confirmed
  • 1,23,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M45S

US Elections 2020 : How important are Indian voters ?