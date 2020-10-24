NBA reprehends victimization of journalists, disapproves type of journalism practiced by Republic TV

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Saturday (October 24, 2020) said that it is very disturbed at the turn of events in Mumbai as the clash between Republic TV and Mumbai police is posing a threat to the credibility and respect of two great institutions, the media and the police.

"We are deeply concerned that journalists working in the newsroom have become victims of this unfortunate conflict. We do not approve of the kind of journalism that is being practiced by Republic TV. And even though Republic TV is not a member of NBA and does not subscribe to our Code, we still take strong exception to cases filed against its editorial staff," said NBA.

They added, "We stand for the freedom of speech and expression of the media as enshrined in the Constitution of India. At the same time, we endorse the practice of ethics in journalism and put fair and balanced reporting at the core of what we report upon."



"NBA reprehends any attempt to target journalists doing their work in newsrooms but, on the other hand, they disapprove of any vengeful reporting by media."

"We condemn the reporting of baseless stories which subverts and interferes with the functioning of the law enforcement agencies."

"We appeal to the Mumbai police to ensure that no journalists are made victims of this crossfire. We also appeal to journalists working with Republic TV not to cross the Lakshman Rekha as clearly observed by the Bombay High Court," read the official statement.

They stated that the NBA once again reiterates that it does not support toxic content and unethical journalism.

"News broadcasters are governed by the independent regulatory body, NBSA, headed by (Retd) Justice AK Sikri. NBSA over the years has played an extremely important role in being a watchdog by monitoring content of news channels. It has acted against well known national and regional broadcasters by levelling fines, apologies and warnings in several matters including the coverage of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. We appeal that non member broadcasters be requested to follow the Code of Ethics and Guidelines of NBSA," said NBA.

They also expressed serious concern at the open-ended FIR registered by the UP police against media for alleged TRP manipulation.

"The speed with which the case was transferred to CBI overnight raises doubts about the intentions. A complaint filed against unknown persons by an individual who has no locus standi may lead to a witch-hunt against the media, its advertisers and advertising agencies. We sincerely urge the government to immediately withdraw the case referred to CBI."

"BARC has a mechanism to deal with such cases. An internal competent body headed by (Retd.) Justice Mukul Mudgal is capable and empowered to look into cases related to TRP data tampering. All cases related to TRP manipulation should be transferred to this authority," said NBA.

