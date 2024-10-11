NC-Congress Alliance Stakes Claim To Form Government In J&K, Omar Meets Lt. Guv
National Conference-Congress Alliance on Friday staked claim to form government In Jammu And Kashmir after the assembly elections victory. JKNC VP Omar Abdullah has left Raj Bhawan after meeting with the Lt. Governor. During the meeting, he formally presented his claim to form the government in J&K, following the support from Congress. Details of the swearing-in ceremony are expected to be announced soon.
This is a developing story.
