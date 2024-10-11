Advertisement
NC-Congress Alliance Stakes Claim To Form Government In J&K, Omar Meets Lt. Guv

NC-Congress Alliance Stakes Claim To Form Government In Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Conference-Congress Alliance on Friday staked claim to form government In Jammu And Kashmir after the assembly elections victory. JKNC VP Omar Abdullah has left Raj Bhawan after meeting with the Lt. Governor. During the meeting, he formally presented his claim to form the government in J&K, following the support from Congress. Details of the swearing-in ceremony are expected to be announced soon.

This is a developing story.
 

