NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit after MD, charas recovered during raid at his residence

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday (August 27) arrested television actor Gaurav Dixit after they recovered MD and charas during a raid at his residence. According to ANI, the NCB confirmed the report and released a statement saying that Dixit had been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan in a drug case.

In April this year, the anti-drug sleuths agency conducted a raid at the actor's flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala on Friday evening when he was not home. Drugs such as MD, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and hashish were recovered from the flat. Packaging accessories for the drugs were also found at the actor's house.

According to reports, when the actor returned to his building with his flatmate, a foreign national woman, and saw the NCB team, he along with his accomplices fled the scene. Gaurav Dixit has worked in a couple of small movies and done minor roles on television.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB in March in connection with restricted drugs found at his house.

