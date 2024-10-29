NCB Busts Massive Meth Lab In Delhi NCR With Suspected Mexican Cartel Ties

New Delhi: A meth lab linked to a Mexican drug cartel was recently discovered in Noida, leading to the arrest of five people, including a warden from Tihar Jail and two businessmen from Delhi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reported on Tuesday.

The NCB’s statement said that this lab was uncovered on October 25 in the Kasna industrial area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where authorities seized about 95 kg of methamphetamine, found in both solid and liquid forms. The NCB identified the Mexican drug cartel involved as CJNG - Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) operations unit in a joint operation with Special Cell, Delhi Police has busted a clandestine Methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Kasana Industrial Area of district Gautam Budh Nagar on 25th of October 2024 and found about 95 kg of Methamphetamine… pic.twitter.com/zWdhlHxNJ4 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

The Delhi Police's Special Cell joined the investigation, as the drug network reportedly operates across multiple locations in the National Capital Region.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that a Delhi-based businessman, found at the factory during the raid, and a Tihar Jail warden were key players in setting up the illegal lab. They sourced chemicals from multiple suppliers and imported the necessary machinery, according to NCB Deputy Director General (Operations) Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh stated that a chemist from Mumbai was brought in by the group to produce the drug, and a Mexican cartel member based in Delhi tested its quality.

The four suspects were arrested and presented before a special NDPS Act court on October 27, which placed them in NCB custody for three days.

The agency further reported that chemicals like acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, high-quality ethanol, toluene, red phosphorus, and ethyl acetate, along with imported equipment used to make synthetic drugs, were also seized from the secret lab.