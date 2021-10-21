हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCB

NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakh in Mumbai, 2 held

"A case has been registered against both the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," officials said.

NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakh in Mumbai, 2 held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Wednesday (October 20, 2021) and seized over 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession.

As per the NCB officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh.

"A case has been registered against both the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," officials said.

"There are 14 FIRs registered against Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh at different police stations in Mumbai," it added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NCBNarcotics Control BureauDrugsDrug peddlersMumbai
Next
Story

17 trekkers missing in Himachal Pradesh, search operation on, say police

Must Watch

PT8M42S

DNA: Afghanistan's 'Home Minister' Sirajuddin Haqqani honors Talibani suicide bombers