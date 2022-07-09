NCHMJEE Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the f National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam, NCHMJEE Result 2022 today, July 9. Candidates who appeared for the NCHMJEE 2022 can now check their score cards at the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. NCHMJEE 2022 was conducted by National Testing Agency in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 18.06.2022.

NTA has also released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in from 29.06.2022 to 01.07.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates. Challenges received were verified by experts and the verified finalised answer keys were used for result processing.

