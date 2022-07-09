NewsIndia
NCHMJEE RESULT 2022

NCHMJEE Result 2022 declared at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, get direct link to download NCHMJEE scorecard here

NCHMJEE Result 2022 declared, scorecards now available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download your NCHMJEE result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

NCHMJEE Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the f National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam, NCHMJEE Result 2022 today, July 9. Candidates who appeared for the NCHMJEE 2022 can now check their score cards at the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. NCHMJEE 2022 was conducted by National Testing Agency in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 18.06.2022.

 Direct link for NCHMJEE Result 2022 

NTA has also released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in from 29.06.2022 to 01.07.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates. Challenges received were verified by experts and the verified finalised answer keys were used for result processing.

