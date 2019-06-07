close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises RSS, asks party workers to learn perseverance, interaction skills from them

"Even though our ideology differs from the RSS, we must acquire their public relation skills and perseverance," the veteran politician said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises RSS, asks party workers to learn perseverance, interaction skills from them

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday praised the perseverance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and advised his party workers to learn their interaction skills.

Speaking at a party workers' camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, Pawar said, "When our workers go for publicity, if they see one house closed, they just leave the pamphlets at the doorstep and return."

Live TV

Asserting RSS' persistence in developing public relations, Pawar said, "If the responsibility of one ward is given to an RSS worker, which has 5 houses, the worker will go visit each house. If the house is closed, he will go again in the evening. If unsuccessful in the evening, then he would go the next morning and meet the family."

"Even though our ideology differs from the RSS, we must acquire their public relation skills and perseverance," the veteran politician said.

Tags:
MaharashtraNCPSharad PawarRSS
Next
Story

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini stokes row, calls Mughal emperor Akbar characterless

Must Watch

PT3M23S

India’s stature in the world has risen in last 5 years: S Jaishankar