NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises RSS, asks party workers to learn perseverance, interaction skills from them

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday praised the perseverance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and advised his party workers to learn their interaction skills.

Speaking at a party workers' camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, Pawar said, "When our workers go for publicity, if they see one house closed, they just leave the pamphlets at the doorstep and return."

Live TV

Asserting RSS' persistence in developing public relations, Pawar said, "If the responsibility of one ward is given to an RSS worker, which has 5 houses, the worker will go visit each house. If the house is closed, he will go again in the evening. If unsuccessful in the evening, then he would go the next morning and meet the family."

"Even though our ideology differs from the RSS, we must acquire their public relation skills and perseverance," the veteran politician said.