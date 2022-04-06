NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi creates buzz, Ajit Pawar responds

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 6) creating a buzz in political circles.

Pawar met Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament for around 20 minutes, PTI reported. The meeting becomes significant amid recent investigations against leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, a coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took custody of NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The CBI has also sought 10-day custody of Deshmukh in connection with an extortion case. While a day ago, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering case linked to certain land deals. The MVA leaders have accused the BJP-led central government of "misusing" central agencies for political gains.

Commenting on the meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the two leaders discussed "developmental works". Pawar told reporters he had no information about it and thus would not be right for him to comment. "But the country's prime minister and the national president of a party can meet over developmental works. There are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session. There may be such issues," Ajit Pawar, who is also the NCP chief's nephew, was quoted as saying.

(With agency inputs)

