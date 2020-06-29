हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's convoy car overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The driver of the vehicle that turned turtle received minor injuries, said Pune rural police. The car in which Sharad Pawar was sitting is safe. 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar&#039;s convoy car overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Image courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar`s convoy overturned in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday (June 29), but Pawar`s vehicle passed on safely. 

The driver of the vehicle that turned turtle received minor injuries, said Pune rural police. The car in which Sharad Pawar was sitting is safe. 

The NCP chief was on way to Mumbai from Pune when the vehicle skidded off the road around 11 am near the spot where the British-era Amrutanjan Bridge stood. The 190-year-old bridge near Lonavla was demolished in April through multiple controlled blasts.

Notably, during the road accident, Pawar's car was on the front side, that's why his car survived from being hit. Pawar got down from his vehicle and oversaw medical support for the injured policeman.

Highway police said the vehicle was moved immediately and traffic on the Expressway resumed soon after. 

NCP chief Sharad PawarNationalist Congress PartyMumbai-Pune Expressway
