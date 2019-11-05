NCP, Congress leaders meet Maharashtra Governor, apprise him of farmers' plight due to unseasonal rains

Mumbai: A joint delegation of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders on Tuesday evening met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. NCP leader Ajit Pawar later told reporters that discussion was held on the losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains.

"Financial assistance announced by the government for Sangli and Kolhapur has not reached farmers yet, so we asked for help to all farmers," Ajit Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling alliance, Pawar said that while entire Maharashtra is reeling under a severe crisis due to unseasonal rains, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are just bothered about power and government formation.

NCP leaders including state chief Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awahad, Ajit Pawar, Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be part of the delegation. The delegation is said to have discussed the agriculture crisis and the current political situation in the state.

Earlier on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and discussed the political situation in the state. He said there was no talk with Shiv Sena about lending support to it or taking its support in forming a government in the state and the mandate for his party was to sit in the opposition.

The BJP, however, is firmly standing behind Devendra Fadanvis, saying "Our alliance will form government soon” amid reports that Shiv Sena has stopped talks with its alliance partner over the formation of government in Mahrashtra.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that they have not received any proposal from Sena so far, adding "we will discuss the proposal once we receive it."