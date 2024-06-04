NCP Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
NCP Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: NCP voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
The NCP or the Nationalist Congress Party was founded in 1999 by Sharad Pawar after splitting from the Indian National Congress. The NCP refers to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. It is a state party which is mainly present in Maharashtra and is also recognised in Nagaland and Kerala. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, The NCP is in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The flag of the NCP is a blue alarm clock on the tricolour of India. The alarm clock also has two legs.
|Constituency
|Winner Candidate
|Total Vote
|Margin
|Party
|Wardha
|AMAR SHARADRAO KALE
|533106
|81648
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Dindori
|BHASKAR MURLIDHAR BHAGARE
|577339
|113199
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Bhiwandi
|BALYA MAMA - SURESH GOPINATH MHATRE
|499464
|66121
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Baramati
|SUPRIYA SULE
|732312
|158333
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Shirur
|DR. AMOL RAMSING KOLHE
|698692
|140951
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Ahmednagar
|NILESH DNYANDEV LANKE
|624797
|28929
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Beed
|BAJRANG MANOHAR SONWANE
|683950
|6553
|
NCP-Sharad Pawar
|Madha
|MOHITE-PATIL DHAIRYASHEEL RAJSINH
|622213
|120837
|
NCP-Sharad Pawa
