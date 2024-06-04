Advertisement
NCP Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

NCP Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: NCP voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha. 

 

 

 

|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The NCP or the Nationalist Congress Party was founded in 1999 by Sharad Pawar after splitting from the Indian National Congress. The NCP refers to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. It is a state party which is mainly present in Maharashtra and is also recognised in Nagaland and Kerala. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, The NCP is in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The flag of the NCP is a blue alarm clock on the tricolour of India. The alarm clock also has two legs.

Constituency Winner Candidate Total Vote Margin Party
Wardha AMAR SHARADRAO KALE 533106 81648

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

 
Dindori BHASKAR MURLIDHAR BHAGARE 577339 113199
 

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

Bhiwandi BALYA MAMA - SURESH GOPINATH MHATRE 499464 66121

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

 
Baramati SUPRIYA SULE 732312 158333

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

 
Shirur DR. AMOL RAMSING KOLHE 698692 140951

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

 
Ahmednagar NILESH DNYANDEV LANKE 624797 28929
 

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

Beed BAJRANG MANOHAR SONWANE 683950 6553
 

NCP-Sharad Pawar 

Madha MOHITE-PATIL DHAIRYASHEEL RAJSINH 622213 120837

NCP-Sharad Pawa 

 
 
