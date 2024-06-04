NCP Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

The NCP or the Nationalist Congress Party was founded in 1999 by Sharad Pawar after splitting from the Indian National Congress. The NCP refers to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. It is a state party which is mainly present in Maharashtra and is also recognised in Nagaland and Kerala. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, The NCP is in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The flag of the NCP is a blue alarm clock on the tricolour of India. The alarm clock also has two legs.

Constituency Winner Candidate Total Vote Margin Party Wardha AMAR SHARADRAO KALE 533106 81648 NCP-Sharad Pawar Dindori BHASKAR MURLIDHAR BHAGARE 577339 113199 NCP-Sharad Pawar Bhiwandi BALYA MAMA - SURESH GOPINATH MHATRE 499464 66121 NCP-Sharad Pawar Baramati SUPRIYA SULE 732312 158333 NCP-Sharad Pawar Shirur DR. AMOL RAMSING KOLHE 698692 140951 NCP-Sharad Pawar Ahmednagar NILESH DNYANDEV LANKE 624797 28929 NCP-Sharad Pawar Beed BAJRANG MANOHAR SONWANE 683950 6553 NCP-Sharad Pawar Madha MOHITE-PATIL DHAIRYASHEEL RAJSINH 622213 120837 NCP-Sharad Pawa