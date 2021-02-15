हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mani C Kappan

NCP expels Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan for 'anti-party' activities

A day after Pala MLA Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday (February 15) expelled him for his ‘anti-party activities’. "Sharad Pawar has expelled MLA Mani C Kappan with immediate effect for his anti-party activities," said an official statement.

NCP expels Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan for &#039;anti-party&#039; activities
Representational image

New Delhi: A day after Pala MLA Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday (February 15) expelled him for his ‘anti-party activities’.

"Sharad Pawar has expelled MLA Mani C Kappan with immediate effect for his anti-party activities," said an official statement.

On Sunday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader MV Govindan had said that people of the Pala Assembly constituency will teach Kappan a lesson for his ‘opportunistic stand’.

Kappan joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday during Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’. 

Kappan said he wanted to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the sitting seat of Pala which the Left front has given to Kerala Congress headed by Jose K Mani, a new entrant in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The state is heading for Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

