BABA SIDDIQUE DEATH

NCP Leader Baba Siddique Dies After Being Shot At In Mumbai

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away after being fired upon by unidentified people. He was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NCP Leader Baba Siddique Dies After Being Shot At In Mumbai File Photo of NCP Leader Baba Siddique. (PTI)

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away after being fired upon by unidentified people in Mumbai on Saturday. He was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital.

(This is a breaking news, details to follow)

