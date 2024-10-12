NCP Leader Baba Siddique Dies After Being Shot At In Mumbai
Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away after being fired upon by unidentified people. He was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital.
#UPDATE | Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passes away: Lilavati Hospital https://t.co/P0VWePWldd— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024
(This is a breaking news, details to follow)
