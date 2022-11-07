NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to hospital; BIG update on Sharad Pawar's health HERE

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to the hospital. Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to Bombay Hospital. According to the information, he has been admitted to the hospital due to a viral infection. He will be discharged from the hospital this evening itself. A few days ago, NCP President Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for health reasons. He was discharged today (Monday).

According to information received, Bhujbal was treated at home after a viral infection. After that, he also attended the party's camp in Shirdi. But on Monday morning, he was admitted to the Bombay hospital due to increased complications. He is likely to be discharged this evening.

Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 due to his unwell condition. After three days of treatment, Sharad Pawar was to be discharged from the hospital. However, the hospital stay was extended as the condition did not improve. He has been discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, even while undergoing treatment in the hospital, Sharad Pawar attended the NCP camp in Shirdi. Sharad Pawar along with a team of doctors had reached Shirdi in a special helicopter for the party camp.