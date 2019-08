Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal is likely to join Shiv Sena, according to sources on Tuesday. The former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and OBC leader had a discussion with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Bhujbal has been asked to stay away from the meeting and rallies of the NCP. Chhagan Bhujbal was absent during NCP's Shiv Swarajya Yatra in Nashik but at the same time, he was busy in his constituency.

In 1991, he quit Shiv Sena and joined Sharad Pawar's party.