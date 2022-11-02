NCPCR demands Delhi govt to SHUT schools amid 'SEVERE' air quality

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves. The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB. The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

As of November 2, the real-time air quality index (AQI) for Delhi is 353, the national capital's pollution is labeled to be 'hazardous'. AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 it is 'moderate', 200 to 300 is considered 'poor', and from 300 to 400 it is said to be 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as 'severe'. With air pollution worsening, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.