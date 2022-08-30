Kolkata: The City of Joy, as per the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), has recorded the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India last year. While the West Bengal capital reported 11 cases of rape in 2021, Delhi holds the dubious record of reporting 1,226 rape cases - the highest in the country. Delhi was followed by Jaipur where 502 rape cases were registered, while in Mumbai, 364 cases of rape under IPC section 376 were reported.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), on it's social media handle, shared a news report and taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi wrote, "NCRB data shows that Kolkata is the nation's SAFEST CITY, second year in a row. This was only possible owing to Mamata Banerjee's strict monitoring and the tireless efforts of our police personnel. The PM has LOTS TO LEARN from the only sitting woman CM!"

Along with Kolkata, at the bottom of the chart was Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where 12 rape cases were reported and Patna where 30 rape cases were registered. Among other metros, Indore in Madhya Pradesh reported 165 cases, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported 116 cases and Nagpur in Maharashtra reported 115 cases. These 19 cities reported 3,208 cases of rape in 2021, according to NCRB. Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered. Kolkata had reported 14 rape cases in 2019, while in 2020, it was at 11.

Among states, Rajasthan last year reported the highest number of rape cases at 6,337, while Nagaland reported the lowest number of cases at four. West Bengal reported 1,123 rape cases. In all, India reported a total of 31,677 rape cases last year, having 31,878 victims.

Also read: India witnessed 82 murders every day in 2021, Delhi still 'crime capital' of the nation: NCRB data

However, West Bengal- which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Nepal - reported 82 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes last year, the highest in the country, as per NCRB data.

(With Agency inputs)