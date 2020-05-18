NCW asks TikTok to delete account of TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui for posting video on instigating violence against women

In a major trouble trouble for TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui, National Commission for Women (NCW) has contacted TikTok India to remove delete of Siddiqui and delete a video in which Siddiqui is allegedly instigating people to commit violent against women.

In the video, which has gone viral on TikTok, Siddqui is seen throwing water on a girl, which is hinted to be acid, while Siddiqui threaten the girl for leaving him for another person. In the next scene, the face of the girl is shown in heavy red makeup hinting at acid burns. Faizal has more than 13 million followers on his TikTok page.

"@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women," tweeted NCW.

@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. pic.twitter.com/1QMHpUgQs8 — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

The NCW letter also read as "The Commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women. The video not only seems to promote violence against women but shows the patriarchal mindset which would send a very wrong message to the society".

Faizal Siddiqui is the brother of TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui.