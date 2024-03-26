NCW Seeks ECI Action Against Congress' Supriya Shrinate For Social Media Post On Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: The National Commission For Women has lodged a complaint against Supriya Shrinate with the Election Commissioner, citing an “offensive post” about Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The NCW, in a post on X, stated that such behavior by the Congress leader is unacceptable and undermines women’s dignity. The National Commission for Women expressed its shock at the disgraceful behavior of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made crude and derogatory comments about Kangana Ranaut on social media. Such conduct is unacceptable and undermines women’s dignity.

Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the NCW, has written to the Election Commissioner of India, demanding immediate and strict action against them. The commission urged everyone to maintain respect and dignity for all women.

In the meantime, Supriya Shrinate’s alleged post drew severe criticism from the BJP. Amit Malviya, who oversees the BJP’s national information and technology department, suggested that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take firm action against Shrinate.

Supriya Shrinate of the Congress made a repugnant comment about Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post, according to Malviya, who heads the BJP IT cell. He posted on X, expressing his disgust and questioning how the Congress manages to accumulate so much filth in one place. He urged Kharge to either dismiss her immediately or resign if he has any influence in the party.

Shehzad Poonawalla stated that Shrinate’s comments were abhorrent. He posted on X, “The remarks by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! She should be sacked immediately. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the “Hathras” lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this.”

Amid the stir, Supriya Shrinate, who serves as the Chairperson for Social Media and Digital Platforms of the Congress party, took to X to clarify the comments about Kangana Ranaut. She stressed that anyone who knows her would realize that she would never make such comments about a woman. Shrinate revealed that someone had accessed her accounts.

“An individual who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted a completely revolting and offensive post, which has since been removed. Anyone who is familiar with me will understand that I would never make such a statement about a woman. However, I have just discovered a parody account on Twitter that is misusing my name and initiated the entire mischief. It is being reported,” she stated.