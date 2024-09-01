Advertisement
NCW Seeks Full Hema Committee Report Over Malayalam Film Industry Sex Abuse

The NCW has expressed concern over the 'incomplete' Hema Committee report, highlighting serious issues of harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (PC: ANI)

New Delhi: The National Commission of Women (NCW) has requested the full Hema Committee report, which details sexual abuse and harassment allegations, as only portions of it have been made public. The document revealed the details on the widespread sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. 

The top women's body, in an official statement, indicated that it has noted troubling findings in the report, highlighting "serious issues" such as "workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation negatively impacting women in the Malayalam film industry. 

"The NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain," it said. 

In a statement, the woman's body said, "The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry," reported PTI. 

The Kerala government established the Justice Hema Committee in response to an actress's assault case in 2017. The committee's report highlights widespread workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. In light of recent sexual harassment and exploitation allegations against multiple actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to investigate the claims.

