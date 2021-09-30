NCW takes cognisance of IAF rape victim subjected to two-finger test, writes to Air Chief Marshal

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of media reports of rape allegations by a female Air Force officer and the purported two-finger test by Indian Air Force doctors, the National Commission for Women (NCW) takes suo motu cognisance in the matter.

Issuing a statement in the matter, the NCW said it has written to the Air Chief Marshal, Indian Air Force to look into the matter. It also urged that the Indian Air Force doctors are given the necessary knowledge about the prevailing guidelines laid down by the Govt in reagrds to the the two-finger test.

A 28-year old female Air Force officer at the Air Force Administrative College has levelled serious charges against IAF authorities. She was allegedly sexually assaulted, subjected to banned finger test and was forced to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant, as per PTI report.

Both the rape victim and the accused were part of a training course and had attended a party in the officers' mess on the night of September 9.

Police has arrested the accused Amitesh Harmukh and he is currently in judicial custody.