ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar's postmortem report reveals 'unnatural death', murder case filed

New Delhi: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late Congress leader ND Tiwari died an 'unnatural death', a postmortem report revealed on Friday. A murder case has been registered under section 302 of the India Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

His death case was today transferred to the crime branch and an investigation was underway at his Delhi residence, where some important lead in the case was found.



On Tuesday, Rohit was brought dead to Delhi's Max Hospital. DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar had said that no external injuries were observed on his body.

Delhi Crime Branch registers Murder case against unknown in Rohit Shekhar’s mysterious death. Crime Branch finds some important lead in the case. https://t.co/4xzNYhhrj7 — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) April 19, 2019

Rohit's mother Ujjwala Sharma was also undergoing medical treatment at the same hospital when she received a call from home that his son was unwell and bleeding from his nose.

However, Sharma had ruled out any foul play in Rohit's death and told the media, "His death is natural. I have no suspicion but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death."

A statement from Max Hospital after Rohit's death said, "We received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 04:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought him to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital emergency. As per the established procedure, we have informed the authorities. We express condolences at the passing away of Mr Tiwari."

Rohit won paternity suit against late ND Tiwari in 2016. Tiwari was a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In January 2017, Rohit Shekhar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).