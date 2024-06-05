NDA 3.0: PM Narendra Modi Resigns; Swearing In On June 8 As JDU, TDP Affirm Support

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his council of ministers, tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has won 292 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party bagging 240 seats while the Congress won 99 seats, significantly improving its tally compared to 2019.

The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office. This came after the Cabinet meeting held here in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.

According to the reports, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential 'kingmakers' have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8. Both parties are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during a meeting of the alliance which is scheduled to be held later today.

As per reports, the meeting of the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on June 7 in Delhi.

In 2019, the BJP had alone won 303 seats and 282 seats in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar, TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena-Shinde, JDS and other regional parties.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is also trying to lure in Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.