NDA majority is mandate for Ram temple, govt must act: Shiv Sena

In a hard-hitting editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday targeted opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The editorial claimed that these parties lost against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because they opposed and disrespected lord Ram. “Those who opposed Ram Mandir were decimated,” said the Shiv Sena, referring to the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The Shiv Sena further asserted that the time had come to end the exile of lord Ram. Pointing that all attempts to resolve the issue through discussions had failed, the editorial questioned as to how the Supreme Court would decide on an issue related to belief and faith of people.

“A majority of 350 is the mandate for Ram temple. The government needs to take steps to start the construction of the temple. The exile of lord Ram of Ayodhya must end now. Lord Ram gave us 350 MPs, power, can’t we give him a rightful abode at his birthplace?” said the editorial.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the Ram temple issue would be resolved as per the provisions of the law, the Shiv Sena said that considering his position, it was obvious for him to speak such language. It, however, added that Prime Minister Modi has been a vocal Hindutva leader. The editorial pointed that the Prime Minister did not bother about what the hypocrites would say and went to Kedarnath for meditation.

The editorial attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that she opposed the slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and was hence decimated in the Lok Sabha election. “Amit Shah went to Bengal and gave the slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and as a result, lord Ram gifted him with 18 seats,” said the editorial.

The Shiv Sena also targeted BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, terming them as ‘Babri bhakt’. It was their opposition to the Ram temple that led to the BJP bagging more than 60 seats in Uttar Pradesh, said the editorial.