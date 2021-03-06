हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC 2021

NDA, Naval Academy Final results 2021: UPSC releases list of selected candidates on upsc.gov.in

A total of 533 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held on September 6, 2020 and the subsequent Interviews.

NDA, Naval Academy Final results 2021: UPSC releases list of selected candidates on upsc.gov.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday (March 6) declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy Examination (NAE) exams.

A total of 533 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held on September 6, 2020 and the subsequent Interviews.

The interviews were conducted by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The UPSC has uploaded the merit list of candidates in PDF format on its website on upsc.gov.in. The list contains roll numbers and names of the selected candidates.

Information regarding date of commencement of the courses, are available on the websites of the three wings of the Ministry of Defence.

The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the lists, the UPSC said.

According to the notification, the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications.

How to check NDA, NAE Final Results 2021?

Follow these steps to check NDA, NAE Final Results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Final Results” tab available on the right side of the screen

Step 3: Click on “Examination Final Results” link on the new window

Step 4: Click on the link to download “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020”

Step 5: Check the list of selected candidates

