NDMC introduces ‘Anti Smog Gun’ to reduce pollution level in Delhi

New Delhi: The pollution level in the national capital has gone up ever since the Unlock phases have begun. The rise in the pollution level has made the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) make an 'Anti Smog Gun' that is going to reduce the pollution level in Delhi.

A first of its kind machine was installed in the Central Park in Connaught Place and was inaugurated by NDMC's Chairman Dharmendra, in the presence of NDMC Secretary Amit Singla and other NDMC senior officers.

Anti-Smog Gun is designed to create an ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets (less than 10-micron size).

These tiny water droplets are spread in a larger area with the help of high-speed fan which absorb even the smallest dust particles in the air.

This device is designed to reduce air pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere so that the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10/2.5 gets reduced.