NDRF deploys additional teams in Odisha, West Bengal as Cyclone Amphan closes in

New Delhi: With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Amphan', the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four more teams each in West Bengal and Odisha in addition to two teams already deployed there.

The NDRF teams have been rushed to Sagar Island, Kakdwip, Uluberia, Hasnabad, Arambagh and Digha.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall somewhere between north Odisha coast and West Bengal between May 18 and 20. The cyclonic storm has intensified gradually and is moving towards the bay of West Odisha and West Bengal in India.

With the present speed, the storm is expected to hit the coast in two days, Monwar Hossain, a weatherman at Bangladesh Meteorological Department. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The cyclone moved north-westwards at a speed of 6 km per hour and was centred over the southeast bay at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to commence along and off south Odisha coast from May 18 evening, extend to along and off north Odisha coast from May 19 and along and off West Bengal coast the next afternoon. "The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from 20 coming along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. It will gradually increase thereafter along West Bengal coast," the weather department added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours. They are also advised not to venture off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast between May 18 and 20.

