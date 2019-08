Morbi (Gujarat): As the flood situation continues to remain grim, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday rescued 47 students and 6 teachers from Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Morbi district.

In flood-affected Belthangady`s Charmadi area, NDRF team rescued 85 stranded residents including two pregnant women and two toddlers in Belthangady`s Charmadi area.

Live TV

Teams of Indian Army, Indian Navy, and NDRF teams carried out rescue operations in Belgaum on Saturday.