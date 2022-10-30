topStories
Nearly 7,500 madrasas in UP running without recognition, reveals Yogi Adityanath govt's survey

The UP government has conducted a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 09:30 AM IST|Source: PTI

Mathura: Nearly 7,500 madrasas were found running without recognition in a recent survey conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government, said a state minister on Saturday.

"Now a high-powered committee will decide about them," minister Dharm Pal Singh told reporters.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants madrasa students to hold the Quran in one hand and a laptop in another.

He said the Mathura DM has been instructed to free the Waqf land from unauthorised possession and develop hospitals, schools and parks over it.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has undertaken a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there. The survey was held with the aim to bring theological schools into the mainstream. However, proprietors of the Islamic seminaries feared repression, a possibility rejected by the government.

