Need Power Bank During Train Journey? Rent It For Just Rs. 50 On This Route

Passengers travelling on Namo Bharat trains can now rent a power bank with the rental plans starting at Rs 50, the NCRTC said in a statement. The first such service is now available at Sahibabad RRTS station, it said.

In addition, there are plans to introduce electric vehicle charging facilities at various stations, and preparations are underway, the statement said.

The rental power bank comes equipped with three types of charging pins to accommodate different devices, including iPhones, micro USB, and C-port connections. The rental plans start at just Rs 50, with an annual plan available for Rs 1,199, it stated.

The commuters can rent a power bank and take it with them during their journey. Special automated machines are being installed at RRTS stations to facilitate this service, the statement said. Passengers can rent a power bank from these machines and return it at any similar machine across the NCR. This facility addresses the growing need for mobile phone charging, providing a convenient solution for today's commuters, it stated.

The service will soon be expanded to other RRTS stations as well, the statement said. The operation and management of the Namo Bharat train are handled by 'DB-RRTS Operations India'. Special attention is given to the comfort and facilities for passengers on the Namo Bharat train and at RRTS stations, it said.

As part of these initiatives, a rental power bank facility has now been introduced at RRTS stations, it stated. “People can charge their mobile phones by renting a power bank from designated machines. Various rental plans are available, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your needs. Power bank machines have already been installed at many locations, and they will soon be fully operational at the designated sites,” the statement said.

The rental power bank facility is currently available in the unpaid area of Sahibabad station, making it accessible to everyone without the need to purchase a train ticket. Anyone can visit the station and take advantage of this service. To use the facility, people need to install the 'A3 Charge' mobile app on their phones. Registration is done using a phone number. After registration, the app will guide users to the nearest power bank machine, where they can scan a QR code to access a power bank, it stated.

Various rental plans are available, allowing users to choose a plan that best suits their needs. Depending on the chosen plan, the power bank can be swapped daily for a fully charged one. The app also provides real-time information on the availability of power banks and slots at each machine, ensuring a seamless experience for users, it said.

The passengers also have access to mobile charging facilities, with charging ports installed at every seat in every coach. The premium coach also offers charging ports for laptops, it said.