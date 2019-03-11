Need responsible talks, says China on 'global terrorist' tag for JeM chief Masood Azhar

New Delhi: Amid reports that India will intensify its efforts to declare Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist at the Union Security Council on March 13, China on Monday said the solution on the matter can come only through talks.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's comments come in the backdrop of US, UN and France moving a fresh proposal at the UNSC to list Azhar as a global terrorist in the aftermath of its terror outfit JeM claiming responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed lives of at least 40 CRPF troopers.

China has thrice blocked such moves by UNSC members, including India, to declare Azhar as the global terrorist. On Saturday, India said that all the UNSC members were aware of JeM camps and Azhar's presence in Pakistan and urged the nations on to designate him as a global terrorist.

Asked about India's appeal and China's stand on the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "First I would like to say that the UNSC as a main body of the UN has strict standards and rules of procedures. Some reports have knowledge of inside information the UNSC. I don't know that can be counted as evidence."

"China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee is consistent and clear. China adopted a responsible attitude, follows the rules of the procedure of the committee and participated in the discussions in a responsible manner. Only through discussions can we come up with a responsible solution," he said, according to PTI.

To another question whether Azhar's ban issue figured in China's talks with Pakistan, Lu said, "India and Pakistan has experienced a lot. We think those indents are not in the interest of peace and stability in the region". "We have engaged in mediation efforts with both sides and held talks to promote the easing of tensions. We made enormous efforts. While exchanging ideas security is an important topic and I can say that our talks were wide-ranging quite deep," he said.

Recently Chinese Vice Foreign Minister had visited Pakistan and held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.

According to reports, the resolution is expected to be taken by the 1267 committee of the UNSC on March 13.

(With PTI inputs)