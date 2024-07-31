The Delhi High Court today came hard on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi while hearing a case related to the coaching centre deaths in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. Three youth lost their lives after rainwater flooded the basement of the Rau IAS Study Circle in Delhi. The High Court made sharp remarks against the probe agencies as well for arresting the car driver instead of taking action against the MCD officials. The High Court also summoned the MCD Director in the case.

The High Court said that the MCD need to build infrastructure but is bankrupt and can't even pay salaries. "Strange probe is going on, police is taking action against passerby who drove the car but not against MCD officials," said HC on coaching centre deaths.

The Delhi High Court also said that if the government wants to have a freebies culture and doesn't want to collect taxes, then this is bound to happen. The HC pulled up authorities saying that they are allowing multi-storey buildings but there is no proper drain. "You have to decide on this freebie culture. There is a population of 3.3 crore people, whereas the city was planned for six or seven lakh. How do you plan to accommodate so many without upgrading infrastructure?" the court asked.

Students protesting the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths said a coordination committee comprising 15 members has been formed to decide the protest's future course of action and communicate with the authorities concerned.

Five people, including four co-owners of basement of the building where the coaching centre was functioning were arrested. The driver of an SUV which drove through the flooded street, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement, was among the five arrested. The SUV was also seized.

Three students identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin have died in the incident after rain water gushed inside of basement of a coaching institute building in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.