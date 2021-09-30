Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj aka NSB pictures rises as a star in realm of photography

The 23-year-old influencer Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj also known as NSB Pictures from Uttar Kashi, Uttarakhand is an accomplished Social media influencer or digital creator for past several years. He is a very famous YouTuber. At a very young age, he has already crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube. He has proved to the world that with interest and the zeal to learn you can achieve great heights. Neeraj Sharma is a well-known name in social media today.

He was born on 31 August 1997 in the small village Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. His father’s name is Mr. Ravi Shankar Bhardwaj. He completed his 10th standard from Govt. High school Manimajra, Chandigarh, and completed his 12th standard from Govt. Senior secondary school sector-8, Chandigarh.

Neeraj has set new benchmarks in the digital creator industry with his mind-blowing work. The champ not only builds his own large successful YouTube channel Name NSB Pictures but also helped many newcomers to have a head start in their life by influencing them to focus on their goals and achieve it. He is so efficient at his job and he considers himself as “ the pro of digital creation”. He has the ability to make amazing and cool content for the new generation, Neeraj can produce productive and high-level content. His contents attract more and more people on a regular basis of every generation.

He owns a YouTube channel with 950 thousand subscribers. Whereas his Instagram crossed 600 thousand followers. As he is one of the gen Z so he is highly active on creating content that focuses on the new generation to attract and inspire them. This YouTube sensation has worked with many celebrities and collaborated with many other influencers.

As this generation is a huge fan of social media. Youngsters are too serious about maintaining their Instagram feed. Just to ease this out a bit Neeraj helps his audience and followers by sharing his tricks on his YouTube channel.

His YouTube videos are all about tutorials. In some of his videos, he tells his audience about editing’s and photoshops that how a normal person can edit their photos and videos on android or smartphone on their own. On the other hand in some of his videos he shares all the tips and tricks for posing for your Instagram pictures. His videos are really helpful for all kinds of people. Through his videos, editing’s and photoshops can be done in a very low budget without paying any big amount.