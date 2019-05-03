NEET 2019: 86 exam centres changed; view details of new centres here

NEET 2019 admit cards: In a massive rehaul, the National Testing Agency has changed 86 examination centres for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) – UG exam due to ongoing Lok Sabha election 2018 and other reasons.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs that the Examination Centers of NEET (UG) - 2019 Examination scheduled on 5th May 2019 for the following candidates have been changed/address corrected due to General Elections to Lok Sabha and other unavoidable reasons, as per the details contained in the Annexure,” said the testing agency in a statement.

Candidates affected by this change of centres have already been informed via SMS, email and voice message, said the agency.

Students are advised to download their fresh e-Admit Card available on the NTA website.

“Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre. Similar Notice is also being published in Local Newspapers of the concerned States. The respective City Coordinators have also been advised to facilitate information to these candidates throughLocal Newspapers and Radio,” added NTA.

Find details of new NEET 2019 exam centres here:

The NTA will hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2019 in pen and paper mode at various centres across the 154 cities on May 5, 2019.

The e-Admit Cards of NEET (UG) – 2019 are available on taneet.nic.in. The candidates are advised to download their e-admit card of NEET (UG) – 2019 using their Application Number and Password. No admit cards are sent by post.