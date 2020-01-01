NEET 2020 registration date extended till Jan 6; Check details on ntaneet.nic.in

New Delhi: The last date for submission of application form of NEET (UG) - 2020 has been extended to January 6 till 11:50 PM, to help the aspiring candidates who were unable to submit their Online Application Form due to heavy rush on the website. This is being done following many requests that have been received by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in this regard.

The date of correction of particulars in the online application form remains the same, i.e. from January 15 to January 31 till 11.50 pm. The candidates from Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can submit their application form offline at the Nodal Centres fixed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

To get more information, candidates may refer to a public notice dated December 15-17 that is available on the NTA website - ntaneet.nic.in

In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants can also contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk -0120-6895200.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course (MBBS), dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD / MS) in government or private medical colleges in India.

This year onwards, admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER will also be held through NEET score. Until 2019, AIIMS and JIPMER had their own entrance exams for MBBS admission.

NEET would be held on May 3 in 11 languages including English and Hindi.