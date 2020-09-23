NEET 2020 result may be declared on this date, here's how to check online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce NEET 2020 result on October 12, 2020, according to reports. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the NTA — ntaneet.nic.in.

It is also expected that the answers key for the NEET UG exam is expected to release by September 28, 2020. Students who have appeared for the NEET 2020 exams in September can download the NEET 2020 provisional answer key through the link which will be released on the official website.

Live TV

The answer key will consist of answers to all questions that were asked in the medical exam. The the scanned copy of the OMR sheets will also be uploaded by the NTA for the students to cross-check their answers.

Here's how to download answer key once they are released:

Step 1: Visit the official website. Go to the login section.

Step 2: Login by entering your application number and password

Step 3: Click on the tab for viewing the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key for a future reference.

The NEET 2020 examinations were conducted across the country on September 13, 2020, amid strict coronavirus COVID-19 precautions. Around 90% of the total 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for NEET 2020 appeared in the exam.

NEET is a entrance test for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including AIIMS, New Delhi.