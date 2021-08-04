NEET 2021 Big update: Registration date extended, check revised schedule here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) extended the registration date for NEET (UG)-2021 exam. The agency informed that it has decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 from August 6 to August 10 (05:00 PM) and payment of the application fee up to August 10 (11:50 PM).

The step was taken to enable the aspiring candidates, including the students seeking admission to BSc (Hons) Nursing Course, to apply for NEET (UG)-2021.

The NTA said that the correction window will be opened from August 11 to August 14 (02:00 PM).



The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is scheduled to be held on September 12 this year.

Live TV