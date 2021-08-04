हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
neet ug 2021

NEET 2021 Big update: Registration date extended, check revised schedule here

The step was taken to enable the aspiring candidates, including the students seeking admission to BSc (Hons) Nursing Course, to apply for NEET (UG)-2021. 

NEET 2021 Big update: Registration date extended, check revised schedule here
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) extended the registration date for NEET (UG)-2021 exam. The agency informed that it has decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 from August 6 to August 10 (05:00 PM) and payment of the application fee up to August 10 (11:50 PM). 

The step was taken to enable the aspiring candidates, including the students seeking admission to BSc (Hons) Nursing Course, to apply for NEET (UG)-2021. 

The NTA said that the correction window will be opened from August 11 to August 14 (02:00 PM).

NEET UG 2021 EXAM
The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is scheduled to be held on September 12 this year. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
neet ug 2021NEET exam 2021NEET
Next
Story

COVID-19 second wave not yet over, rising R-value cause of concern: Health Ministry

Must Watch

PT48S

Tokyo Olympics: Athlete Neeraj Chopra reaches finals, hopes for a medal in Javelin Throw rises