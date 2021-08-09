NEET 2021 Update: Application process to end on August 10, check important details

New Delhi: The registration window of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam – NEET 2021, will close on Tuesday (August 10). Candidates who have not registered for the national medical exam yet can do so by visiting the official website — ntaneet.nic.in. The registration for NEET 2021 requires filling in basic personal details in the application form, depositing the fees, and uploading the necessary documents.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow a one-time chance to edit application forms. This option will open the next day of the registration deadline, which is August 11, and will be open till August 14. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode on an OMR sheet and the duration of the test would be three hours.

NEET 2021 Exam Pattern

The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same. Each question carries 04 (four) marks and, for each correct answer candidate will get 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect answer, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.