NEET 2022: Exam to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time

NEET 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held outside India for the first time. The exam will be held at 14 locations outside India, NTA said in a Tweet.

The announcement came hours after NTA announced holding the exam on July 17. The candidate looking for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can now register for the written entrance examination at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit in NEET this year. NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

Additionally, this year's application process for NEET UG has been divided into two phases: The candidates will have to submit a particular set of information before the entrance test in the first phase and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase before the NEET results were declared.