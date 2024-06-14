NEET 2024 Latest News: Row Gets Murkier; Congress Demands Release Of Information

The Neet 2024 result row has got even more murkier with more and more details coming out. While earlier six students from a single centre in Haryana got 720 out of 720 marks, it has also come to light that an exam centre in Godhra was managed by paying crores to the NTA coordinator. It has also come to light that in Bihar, the paper was leaked using the Telegram app and some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A police investigation into the Godhra NEET cheating scandal has uncovered transactions amounting to crores of rupees involving 12 students, their parents, and the accused individuals. The probe has revealed the extensive financial dealings orchestrated to facilitate cheating in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions.

मोदी सरकार ने शिक्षा मंत्री व NTA के द्वारा NEET घोटाले की लीपापोती चालू कर दी है।



अगर NEET में पेपर लीक नहीं हुआ तो —



1. बिहार में 13 आरोपियों को पेपर लीक के चलते गिरफ़्तार क्यों किया गया?



क्या रैकेट में शामिल शिक्षा माफिया व संगठित गिरोह को पेपर के बदले ₹30-₹50 लाख तक… pic.twitter.com/r234FgUZes — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 14, 2024

Among the implicated students, four deposited Rs 66 lakh into the bank account of Roy Overseas Company, owned by Parashuram Roy of Vadodara. Additionally, students issued cheques totalling Rs 2.82 crore to Tushar Bhatt and Parashuram Roy. The investigation also found that three students provided Bhatt and Roy with blank cheques, highlighting significant monetary transactions connected to the alleged NEET exam misconduct in Jalaram School, one of the exam centres in Godhra.

The Congress party has levelled serious allegations against the Gujarat, Bihar and Central governments. Congress leader Pawan Khera said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has tried its best to cover up the matter in the court by saying that grace marks were given to 1563 children due to time loss. "The NTA quoted a Supreme Court judgement which clearly says that engineering and medical do not come under this category. They cannot be given grace marks for time loss. Now think to what level this government can stoop to cover up this matter," alleged Khera.

He further demanded that details of exam centres with certain criteria be made public. "The names of the examination centres of the students securing more than 580 marks should be released. 12th board marks should be matched with NEET toppers. Video recordings of those exam centres where there are candidates with higher marks than the average should also be released. A list of all those students should be released who changed their exam centres," demanded Khera, while raising the issue of the Godhra and Bihar.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ruled out paper leak claims while the Supreme Court has already ordered a re-exam for 1,563 students who got grace marks. The NEET students are demanding the cancellation of the exam and re-exam for all aspirants. However, the government is yet to take a decision about cancelling the exam.