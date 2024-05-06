NEET 2024 Paper Leak: Priyanka, Rahul Slam Centre; Term It Betrayal

New Delhi: Congress leader and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government over the reports of NEET-UG 2024 paper leak and termed it the betrayal of the 23 lakh students who sat in the exam and their families.

Taking on microblogging site X Rahul wrote, "The news of NEET exam paper leak is a betrayal of the dreams of more than 23 lakh students and their families."

Further escalating his attack on the Centre he said, "Whether it is the students who dream of getting admission in college after passing 12th standard or the promising youth struggling for a government job, Modi government has become a curse for everyone."

"The youth and their families who have been paying the price of the BJP government's inefficiency for the past 10 years by ruining their future have now understood that there is a difference between speaking and running a government," Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi stressed the Congress party's dedication to cracking down on paper leaks and creating laws to address them effectively. "Congress has pledged to free the youth from paper leaks by making strict laws. A healthy and transparent environment for students is our guarantee," wrote the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP over the paper leak and questioned about the implementation of the legislation to check the paper leak in the country.

"Once again, there are reports of NEET paper leak. The future of 24 lakh youth of the country has been messed up again. This trend that has been going on with crores of promising youth for the last ten years is not stopping. Will the Prime Minister of the country say anything about this? To pacify the youth, a law was passed in the Parliament against paper leak. Where is that law? Why is it not implemented?" wrote Priyanka on her official 'X' handle.

"That is why unemployment and corruption in jobs are the biggest issues of this election. Our Nyaya Patra's resolution is that paper leaks will stop. Recruitments will be done according to the calendar. Vacant posts will be filled. This tampering with the future of the youth will stop and we will show it by doing it," she added.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the reports claiming the leak of the NEET-UG question paper are baseless and without any ground.

According to a report by Zee News TV, the Patna police have arrested 12 people in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak. The arrested individuals are reportedly accused of having solved the question paper.