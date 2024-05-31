NEET Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

NEET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 objection window on May 31, 2024. Candidates who want to submit objections to the answer key can do so directly through the NTA NEET official website, neet.ntaonline.in. The objection window link will be deactivated at 11.50 p.m. today. To challenge the answer key or recorded responses, candidates must pay ₹200/- per question. Both the processing fees are non-refundable.

The processing charge can be paid via debit card, credit card, or net banking before May 31, 2024 (up to 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be considered unless the processing fee has been received. The Challenges will not be accepted via any other method.

NEET Result 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the official website i.e. Exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 challenge window link on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise an objection to the desired answer.

Upload the supporting materials for your response.

Make the payment for the processing fee.

Click submit to download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test 2024 was held on May 5 for almost 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different centres spread in 571 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India.